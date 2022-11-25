SAN DIEGO — A 34-year-old man was shot in the head Friday in the City Heights area, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 6:07 p.m. in the 4200 block of Van Dyke Avenue in the Teralta West neighborhood, Officer Robert Heims with the San Diego Police Department stated in a news release.

According to a witness, they heard a pop sound, looked up and saw the shooter walk away quickly while the victim was on the ground. Heims said the victim and shooter were walking together before the gunfire took place.

The 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police say the shooter, who was last seen wearing dark clothes, escaped eastbound at 4200 Orange Avenue.

The incident is under investigation.