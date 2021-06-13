Man hospitalized after getting stabbed in Little Italy

Officers and paramedics on the scene of a stabbing in Little Italy on June 12, 2021. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 25-year-old man was wounded in a stabbing in the Little Italy neighborhood of San Diego late Saturday.

The stabbing was reported at 9:42 p.m. Saturday at 500 W. Grape St., said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims. A passerby discovered the wounded man and called police but the victim did not provide further information to officers, Heims said.

The attack appeared to happen near a homeless encampment and officers questioned some people in the immediate area, video from OnScene.TV showed.

Paramedics took him the victim to a hospital for treatment of wounds that were considered non-life threatening, the officer said.

Anyone with information related to the attack was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

