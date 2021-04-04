Man hospitalized after getting shot in South Bay

The scene of a shooting on I Avenue in National City late on April 3.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A man was rushed to the hospital after getting shot in the South Bay late Saturday, but few details about what led up to the gunfire were immediately clear.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in front of a National City apartment building near I Avenue and 4th Street, authorities confirmed. Police say the man was severely wounded and taken to the hospital, but did not have further information available on his condition Sunday morning.

I Avenue was blocked as detectives worked into the early morning hours there.

Police did not initially release a description of the gunman or victim.

Check back for updates on this developing story.