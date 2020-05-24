Man hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times in Oceanside fight

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man was hospitalized with multiple stab wounds after a large fight Sunday, police said.

At about 5:20 a.m., Oceanside police officers responded to a report of a large fight in the 1300 block of Dubuque Street, according to Tom Bussey of the Oceanside Police Department.

When officers arrived, they were unable to locate any disturbance, but they did see a large amount of blood at the scene, Bussey said.

“A reporting party told officers that they saw a black BMW leave the scene at a high rate of speed,” Bussey said.

At about 5:50 a.m., officers were called to Tri-City Medical Center regarding a stabbing victim, Bussey said.

“The victim, a 25-year-old African American male, had sustained multiple stab wounds to the upper body and was subsequently transferred to Scripps Hospital,” Bussey said. The victim had been dropped off at Tri-City Medical Center by an unknown party driving a black BMW.

The department’s Crimes of Violence unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Detective Brent Keys at 760-435-4832.