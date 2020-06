SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A Subway restaurant in the University City area was robbed at gunpoint, and the gunman was still on the loose Friday morning.

The suspect walked into the restaurant at 8750 Genesee Ave. about 9:55 p.m. Thursday, pulled a gun and demanded money, according to Officer Robert Heims.

The gunman took cash and ran out of the store in an unknown direction, Heims said.

A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available.

No injuries were reported.