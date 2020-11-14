Man hit, killed walking on North County highway

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) – A pedestrian was hit and killed on a highway in North County Saturday.

The man was hit by a vehicle on the westbound lanes of State Route 76 shortly before 1 a.m., police said. A 2005 Lexus sedan was traveling westbound on State Route 76 just east of Old Grove, said Sgt. Rick Davis of the Oceanside Police Department.

“The driver didn’t see the pedestrian until the last second due to darkness and collided with the pedestrian,” Davis said.

The driver pulled to the center of the median and waited for police, the sergeant said.

“Neither alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision on the driver’s part,” Davis said. “It is unknown (if) the pedestrian was under the influence of any substance at this time.”

The victim’s name was not released pending notification of his family.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to call Accident Investigator David Paul at 760-435-4431.