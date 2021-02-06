Man hit, killed trying to cross street in North County

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) – A pedestrian trying to cross Oceanside Boulevard between intersections was struck and killed by a vehicle, police said Saturday.

The incident happened at about 8:22 p.m. Friday when an unidentified 35-year-old man walked across the street in the 4100 block of Oceanside Boulevard, Oceanside Police Department Sgt. Rick Davis said.

A 60-year-old female driver was traveling westbound on Oceanside Boulevard and didn’t see the pedestrian walking in the road, Davis said.

After the collision, the driver remained on scene and was cooperative with police, the sergeant said.

The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of his family.

The major accident investigation team of the OPD is conducting the investigation.