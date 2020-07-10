Man hit, killed running through lanes after freeway crash

ENCINITAS (CNS) – A man was hit and killed on Interstate 5 in Encinitas when he apparently ran down the freeway after crashing, authorities said Friday.

Dispatchers received reports around 10 p.m. Thursday that a man in a small black vehicle had been driving erratically before crashing on southbound I-5 south of La Costa Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Following the crash, witnesses reported seeing the man get out of the car and start running through southbound lanes, the CHP reported. A few minutes after 10 p.m., a vehicle heading southbound struck the man, whose name and age were not immediately available.

CHP officers requested personnel from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Officer around 10:40 p.m. Thursday.

No details about the vehicle that struck the man, or its driver, were immediately available.

Authorities shut down the two right lanes of southbound I-5 south of La Costa Avenue for the crash investigation. They were reopened shortly after midnight.