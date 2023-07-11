SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian died Tuesday when he was struck by a southbound Coaster train in the Old Town neighborhood, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 2:48 p.m. at the Old Town Transit Station, Sgt. Jason King with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the body of a 30 to 40-year-old man, according to law enforcement.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the victim’s manner of death.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.