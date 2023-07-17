SAN DIEGO — An argument Sunday between two men in the Allied Gardens neighborhood resulted in one of the men being hit with a glass bottle and the other stabbed, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 10:42 p.m. at 6850 Mission Gorge Road, Officer Robert Heims with the San Diego Police Department said in a news release.

Authorities say a 34-year-old man hit a 29-year-old man in the head with a glass bottle who then retaliated by grabbing a knife and stabbing the man who hit him in the head.

The 34-year-old man was stabbed in the left arm and stomach, suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries, per SDPD.

When officers arrived on scene, they detained the 29-year-old, Heims said. However, as investigators reviewed the case, they clarified that there would be no arrest at this time.

Anyone with information related to the above incident is encouraged to call the listed

Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.