Man hit in head with BB gun, 2 men sought in home invasion robbery

SAN DIEGO — Two men suspected of forcing their way into a man’s North Park apartment, demanding for property and hitting the victim with a BB gun were being sought by police, authorities said Saturday.

The San Diego Police Department said a call came in Friday at 10:44 p.m. about a home invasion robbery at 3821 Arizona St.

According to SDPD Officer Robert Heims, a 31-year-old man was at his apartment when two men, one whom he recently met, came to his home. As the victim opened the door, police said both individuals, who were armed with guns, forced their way into the apartment and demanded for property.

While one of the men went into a bedroom and the other man waited with the victim, that’s when the victim started to yell for help, Heims said. A physical fight ensued between one of the suspected robbers and the victim, resulting in the victim being hit in the head with a gun. Heims said the victim managed to get the gun away from the man, which later turned out to be a BB gun.

Both suspected robbers ran out of the apartment and were able to escape, according to police. One of the men is described as a 24-year-old man and the other man wore black clothing.

SDPD said the loss is still being determined as robbery detectives investigate the incident.