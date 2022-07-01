SAN DIEGO – A 55-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by an SUV Thursday while walking in Mission Valley West, local authorities said.

About 9:30 p.m., the man was traveling eastbound along the north shoulder of the westbound lane of Hotel Circle South, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims. Police say the man tried to run across the street in front of a westbound 2011 Honda CRV driven by a 30-year-old man and was struck by the vehicle.

He was transported to an area hospital with a fractured clavicle, brain bleed and a skull fracture, Heims said. No other injuries were reported.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to Heims.

The crash is under investigation by SDPD’s Traffic Division.