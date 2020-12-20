Pedestrian hit by stolen Hummer during chase

SAN DIEGO — Homicide detectives are investigating after police said a man driving a stolen Hummer hit a pedestrian during a chase.

San Diego police said a Hummer was reported stolen from a tow lot in Chula Vista. Police were chasing the stolen vehicle when it crashed into the Chevron gas station at Melrose and Orange Avenue.

BREAKING: Police say suspect led officers on a chase after crashing stolen car into a gas station in the #ChulaVista then struck a resident at a trailer park on Palm Ave. Victim was rushed to the hospital. @SanDiegoPD homicide is investigating. Stay w @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/iumEEvEuDb — Liberty Zabala FOX 5 (@Liberty_Zabala) December 21, 2020

Authorities said officers continued chasing the Hummer, which turned into Apache Trailer Park on Palm Avenue. An SDPD officer tried to place a spike strip under the front wheels of the vehicle but the suspect took off, hitting a pedestrian in the trailer park as he fled, authorities said.

The man hit by the vehicle was taken to the hospital, where he was said to be in “very dire” condition.

Video showed officers take the driver of the Hummer into custody. Homicide detectives with the San Diego Police Department have taken over the investigation.

