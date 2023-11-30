SAN DIEGO — An investigation is underway after a deadly train collision in the Mission Hills area.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred around 7:55 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Noell Street and Kurtz Street.

Responding San Diego Police Department officers found a man who was hit by a northbound COASTER train, authorities explained. The man was evaluated by the San Diego Fire Department but succumbed to his injuries.

The Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit (TEU) investigates incidents along the routes of the North County Transit District. SDPD requested the Sheriff’s TEU respond to conduct an investigation into the collision.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will make a positive identification of the man, as well as determine cause and manner of death pending notification of his family.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.