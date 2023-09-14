The side of an Amtrak train is pictured.

SAN DIEGO — A man was killed Wednesday night after being struck by an Amtrak train in the Harborview area, authorities said.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 11:07 p.m. near the intersection of California Street and Grape Street.

Responding San Diego Police Department officers found a man who was hit by a southbound Amtrak train. He was transported to a local hospital, but authorities say he did not survive his injuries.

The Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit (TEU) investigates incidents along the routes of the North County Transit District which Amtrak uses. SDPD requested the Sheriff’s TEU respond to conduct the investigation.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will work to identify the man, as well as determine cause and manner of death pending notification of his family.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.