Man gunned down while trying to break into home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man was shot and killed as he tried to break into a house in Barrio Logan, police said Friday.

Officers who went to a single-family home in the 2100 block of National Avenue just before midnight Thursday found a man dead on the bathroom floor inside, a San Diego Police Department spokesperson said.

Police were responding to a call placed from inside the residence about a man trying to break in at 11:37 p.m.

Homicide officers were investigating, and police said no further details were available, including a description of the suspect.

