Man gunned down on Chula Vista street

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed on a South Bay street Sunday, police said.

Chula Vista Police Department officers were called to Third Avenue and Moss Street after witnesses reported the sound of gunfire around 2:30 a.m., CVPD Lt. David Oyos told FOX 5.

“All of a sudden I heard pow, pow, pow, pow and then my dog started carrying on,” said nearby resident Cheri Delaphiano. “I called the police right away.”



“I think the young man helped me many, many times with getting the walker down my stairs and making sure I got into the house safely,” she said.

Officers found the victim on the ground, performed CPR and had him taken by ambulance to a hospital, but he died soon after, Oyos said.

Witnesses told officers that they had spotted a dark grey sedan which may have been used as a getaway vehicle, and a car matching that description was later seized by National City Police Department nearby. It wasn’t immediately clear if the car was confirmed to be involved in the deadly shooting, Oyos said, but the department’s homicide unit was looking into it.

The victim’s name and a suspect description were not immediately released. A detailed description of the gunman was also unavailable.