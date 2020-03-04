Man goes missing in Oceanside

Authorities asked the public Tuesday to keep an eye out for a 73-year-old northern San Diego County man who went missing over the weekend.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — Authorities asked the public Tuesday to keep an eye out for a 73-year-old northern San Diego County man who went missing over the weekend.

Ramon Laguna of Oceanside apparently wandered away from his home Sunday, according to police. The previous day, he had been making statements about wanting to travel to his native Tijuana to visit relatives, officials said.

There have been possible sightings of Laguna, who has displayed symptoms of mental difficulties consistent with Alzheimer’s disease, in Oceanside and San Ysidro over the last several days, according to police.

He is described as a 5-foot-10-inch, roughly 240-pound Latino with graying black hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing blue jeans, a light-colored T-shirt, gray hiking shoes and military-style identification tags around his neck.

Anyone who may be able to help reunite Laguna with his family is asked to call Oceanside police at 760-435-4911.