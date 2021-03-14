Man gets stabbed in the chest fighting off robbers, drives himself to hospital

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man was stabbed in the chest late Saturday after fighting two men who tried to rob him in Logan Heights.

The stabbing happened on National Avenue near South 31st Street at 11 p.m., according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim resisted the robbers and they got into a fight, the officer said. He returned to his vehicle after the fight and noticed that he had been stabbed in the chest, so he drove himself to the hospital.

Central Division detectives were handling the investigation.

