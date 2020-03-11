Man gets prison for gang shooting that led to partner’s death

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man who was 17 when he took part in a Mira Mesa gang-related shooting that caused his associate’s death was sentenced Wednesday to 19 years to life in state prison.

Daniel De Los Reyes Jr., now 21, pleaded guilty to attempted murder for opening fire on an 18-year-old rival, who returned fire and fatally wounded 18-year-old James Martinez.

Prosecutors say De Los Reyes, Martinez and 25-year-old Chien Pham drove to a home on Markab Drive on Dec. 19, 2016, where De Los Reyes shot at the victim.

Martinez was hit in the crossfire, and Pham — the getaway driver — drove Martinez to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Pham was arrested at the hospital, while De Los Reyes hid the car and gun involved, and was arrested later, according to prosecutors.

Pham and De Los Reyes were initially charged with murder in connection with Martinez’s death and conspiracy to commit murder involving the rival, but those charges were dismissed as part of their plea agreements.

De Los Reyes was originally charged as a juvenile, but his case was later transferred to adult court.

Pham pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced last year to 11 years in state prison.

Charges were never filed against the attempted murder target for killing Martinez because he fired his weapon in self-defense, according to Deputy District Attorney Christina Arrollado.