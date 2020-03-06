Man gets 50 years to life for fatally shooting ex-girlfriend

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) — A Fallbrook man who fatally shot his 20-year-old ex-girlfriend was sentenced Thursday to 50 years to life in state prison.

Oscar Rodas, 28, was convicted last month of murder for the Nov. 1, 2018, killing of fellow Fallbrook resident Yesenia Becerril.

Becerril was found by San Diego County sheriff’s deputies at 12:45 a.m. Nov. 1 on the ground in the 1100 block of South Vine Street.

She was later pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputy District Attorney Jared Coleman said Rodas was motivated by jealousy following his recent break-up with Becerril.

Rodas was arrested the day after the shooting at the Color Spot Nursery in Fallbrook. He was bitten in the leg by a sheriff’s K-9, according to the sheriff’s department.