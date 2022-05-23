SAN DIEGO – A man was sentenced Monday in federal court to five years in prison for attempting to throw Molotov cocktails into an occupied home in National City, authorities said.

Sylvester Andrews Jr. in May 2018 attempted to throw Molotov cocktails into a National City home, occupied by three kids who were home alone.

The incident happened on May 20, 2018, when officers and firefighters were called out to a reported vehicle fire outside a National City home. Upon arrival, officials found a vehicle engulfed in flames and it was determined that the blaze was set intentionally after an investigation found beach towels doused with a liquid and placed on the car before the fire was set.

Officers on scene also noticed a shattered window into the home and conducted a welfare check, finding the three children inside with two Molotov cocktails that had failed to ignite.

Further investigations by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives revealed that Andrews had recently gotten into a dispute with one of the childrens’ parents, which officials believed caused the man to resort to the violent incident.

“This defendant’s actions put three children at great risk because of a grown-up grudge, and the price for that is prison,” said U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman. “This is a fitting sentence for an offender who used an explosive device to settle a score.”