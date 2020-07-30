Man gets 40 years to life for girlfriend’s shooting in Alpine

EL CAJON (CNS) – A man who fatally shot his girlfriend in Alpine last year was sentenced Thursday to 40 years to life in state prison.

Paul Alan Paraschak, 44, was sentenced Thursday to 40 years to life in state prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to second-degree murder for killing Melanie Benitez on Feb. 23, 2019.

Paul Alan Paraschak, 44, pleaded guilty earlier this year to second-degree murder and an allegation of discharging a firearm causing death for killing 27-year-old Melanie Benitez on Feb. 23, 2019.

Prosecutors have not disclosed a motive for the slaying.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire found Benitez mortally wounded near a parked vehicle in the 2800 block of Victoria Drive in Alpine shortly before 2:30 p.m. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Patrol personnel found Paraschak walking in the area and took him into custody without incident. The suspect was carrying two handguns at the time, sheriff’s Lt. Rich Williams said last year.