SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man who shot another man to death in the Gaslamp Quarter was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in state prison.

Rueben David Velazquez, 28, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and a gun-use allegation in connection with the Nov. 12, 2020, shooting death of 22-year-old Angel Maravilla.

Police said Maravilla was shot around 9:40 p.m. near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and E Street.

SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs said Maravilla and an unidentified companion “were involved in an altercation with a third man” — later identified as Velazquez — who at some point pulled out a gun and shot Maravilla.

A suspected motive for the shooting was not disclosed, nor if there was any relationship between Velazquez and the victim, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

