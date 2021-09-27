Man gets 19 years to life for sex assault on 88-year-old nursing home resident

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man who entered a Hillcrest nursing home and attempted to rape an 88-year-old woman who lived there was sentenced Monday to 19 years to life in state prison.

Lusean Arline entered the Balboa Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on Oct. 27, 2019, and was found at around 3 a.m. completely nude on top of the victim in her bed, prosecutors said.

Staff heard the victim and her roommates screaming and entered the room, prompting Arline to flee, according to police, who said Arline was identified through “male DNA” left at the scene that was submitted to the FBI Combined DNA Index System.

Police then tracked down Arline with help from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, San Diego Police Department Lt. Carole Beason said. He was arrested about a week later.

According to prosecutors, Arline was convicted in 2017 for following two elderly women home to their apartment and exposing himself to the victims.

The 50-year-old Arline pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit rape during a residential burglary and elder abuse.

