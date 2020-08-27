Man gets 19 years for South Bay crime spree involving shooting, pursuit

Alfonso Ayala Flores, who went on a South Bay crime spree last year including shooting at a moving vehicle and ramming a police vehicle, was sentenced Thursday to 19 years in state prison. (OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man who went on a South Bay crime spree that included shooting at a moving vehicle and ramming an occupied San Diego police vehicle during a pursuit was sentenced Thursday to 19 years in state prison.

Alfonso Ayala Flores, 26, pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and resisting arrest for a series of crimes last November that culminated in him driving toward officers who cornered him in a cul-de-sac and ramming a patrol car.

One officer opened fire on the pickup truck Flores was driving, striking the truck, but not Flores.

He was also given a separate 16-month sentence for an unrelated burglary case, but that term will be served concurrently with his 19-year prison term.

The spree began with Flores carjacking a motorist’s Ford F-150 pickup at the Frontier Motel in San Ysidro on Nov. 6. Deputy District Attorney Mary Naoom said that on the following day, Flores shot at an occupied vehicle.

Two days later, he sped off when San Diego police spotted him driving the stolen truck in the 1900 block of Dairy Mart Road in San Ysidro. The suspect, who had a female companion in the truck with him, fled west, where he wound up at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Nestor neighborhood.

As officers got out of their cars and shouted at him to halt, Flores made a U-turn and accelerated toward them, prompting one of the officers to open fire, police and prosecutors said.

Naoom said Flores rammed the patrol car with the pickup as he sped away, with police again in pursuit. The subsequent chase ended in the 1200 block of Holly Avenue in Imperial Beach, where he pulled over and ran off along with the woman, according to Sainz.

His companion was quickly apprehended and questioned by police before being released. Flores was arrested a day later.