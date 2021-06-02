Man gets 17 years in prison for killing wife in attempted murder-suicide

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – A man who shot and killed his wife in Vista in an attempted murder-suicide was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in state prison.

Bouavang Thao, now 55, and his 51-year-old spouse, Xiongvang Thao, were found shot around 6:40 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2018, at a home in the 1800 block of Hartwright Road.

Thao’s wife was pronounced dead at the scene, and Thao was hospitalized in serious condition with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.

Thao initially was charged with murder, but pleaded guilty in April to voluntary manslaughter and corporal injury to a spouse, along with an allegation of personally using a firearm.

Important note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911.

