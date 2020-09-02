Man gets 16 years to life for stabbing mother to death in Oceanside

VISTA (CNS) – A man who fatally stabbed his mother inside her Oceanside home was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in state prison.

Anthony Sardina, 39, pleaded guilty this year to a second-degree murder charge and a deadly weapon allegation for the Nov. 2, 2018, killing of Regina Sardina, 64, at her Shenandoah Drive home.

Police and prosecutors have not disclosed a motive for the killing, but defense attorney Daniel Segura said Sardina “spiraled out of control,” partially due to alcohol, “work-related issues and other stress-related issues in his life.”

The defense attorney said he hoped the family could persevere and that Sardina would someday be able to forgive himself.

“Ultimately, there is no real good explanation for this,” Segura told the court. “For him to be able to articulate what his memory was of what happened, and articulate his rationale — or irrationality at the moment — and what he did afterwards… he’ll eventually be able to hopefully talk to his family about that.”

The victim was found dead by one of her other sons, who had gone to check on his mother after she failed to show up in Las Vegas as planned, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

Officers found the victim’s Mercedes-Benz sedan two days later in the parking lot of a shopping center near the intersection of Plaza Drive and College Boulevard, Bussey said.

Sardina was arrested in Carlsbad later that day.

At Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Deputy District Attorney Robert Bruce read letters from the victim’s sisters and children to the court.

Both of the victim’s sisters expressed hopes that Sardina would someday explain why the killing happened.

Regina Sardina’s younger sister, Dayna McGregor, wrote. “I love you, Anthony. I hope that you can find a way to process this tragedy and find some kind of peace.”

The defendant’s brother, Jack Sardina, wrote that he knew his brother did not intentionally kill their mother.

“I forgive Anthony and hope he can use his time in there to better himself,” he wrote.

Sardina did not make a statement to the court.

Segura said, “I know that Mr. Sardina has struggled with what he’s done. We’re hopeful that he can put his demons aside so that someday he can be paroled and get back to the life that he had before and the life that his mother wanted for him.”