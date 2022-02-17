Man gets 15 years for DUI crash that killed Camp Pendleton Marine

VISTA, Calif. — A man who was driving drunk when he fatally struck a Camp Pendleton Marine two years ago learned his fate Thursday.

Judge Michael D. Washington decided 33-year-old William Vaden will spend 15 years to life behind bars with the possibility of parole for the death of Juan Muniz the third, a Camp Pendleton Marine.

“You gave him a dishonorable death, and there’s nothing honorable about what you can do now to make up for that. There just isn’t,” Washington said.

Vaden pleaded guilty last month. He struck and killed Muniz in the early morning of Jan. 26, 2020 while he was crossing Coast Highway near Sportfisher Drive in Oceanside.

Deputy District Attorney David Uyar read family statements aloud in the courtroom, explaining Muniz was heading home to Texas just two weeks before the fatal crash.

“We told him we were going to be picking him up in San Antonio to bring him home, but it was never supposed to be like that. He should’ve walked out of that plane rather than carried draped in our stars and stripes,” Uyar read.



“Our sweet nephew had so many dreams and so many plans for his future. He was cheated out of being an uncle, father and husband,” Muniz’s aunt said.

Vaden was convicted of prior DUIs, which was mentioned multiple times in courtroom.



“We truly believe this criminal is not sorry. If he was he would have never continued to make the same life-threatening choices,” read Uyar.