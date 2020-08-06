Man gets 12 years in prison for selling drugs in local woman’s OD

This file photo shows an evidence bag labeled dangerous for fentanyl, a drug that can be fatal even in seemingly small doses.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man who supplied fentanyl that led to the overdose death of a Ramona woman has been sentenced to more than a dozen years in federal prison.

Michael Steen, 27, pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl for selling more than 500 grams of the drug in 2018, at least some of which went to the unidentified 33-year-old victim, who died on July 9, 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Steen was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel to 148 months in prison.

“The current fentanyl threat requires an ‘all-in’ response by law enforcement,” U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer said.

“My office is collaborating with partners at every level to seize fentanyl at the border, build cases against cartels and street distributors, and pursue death charges against dealers of this deadly poison,” he said. “If you are selling fentanyl, beware: as today’s sentence reflects, you will be held fully accountable for the death and destruction you selfishly cause.”