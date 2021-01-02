Man from New Zealand severely beaten in Mission Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 34-year-old man from New Zealand was rushed into emergency surgery as a result of a beating suffered in the Mission Beach community of San Diego from two men he might have known, a police lieutenant said Saturday.

It was not immediately known if the victim was a resident or a visitor to San Diego, according to Lt. Andra Brown of the San Diego Police Department.

Officers dispatched just before 11 a.m. Friday regarding a possible overdose at Mission Boulevard and Santa Barbara Place found the man, who appeared to be in “medical distress” Brown said.

“Detectives have learned that the male was involved in an altercation with two males the night prior,” the police lieutenant said. “The males were last seen on foot toward the boardwalk. They may have been acquainted with the victim.”

The SDPD’s Homicide Unit urged anyone with information regarding the assault to call them at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.