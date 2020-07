CARLSBAD, Calif. — A man was rushed to a hospital Thursday night to be treated for an apparent gunshot wound, Carlsbad police said.

Officers found the wounded man in the 2300 block of Caringa Way while responding to a call for medical aid, police said on Twitter.

Investigators were called to the scene.

Police could not provide further details.

