SAN DIEGO — A man was found with a stab wound at Colinas Del Sol Park on Thursday, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, an individual was riding a bike through the park shortly before midnight and saw a man who was sitting slumped over.

The bike rider approached the man, who police say was 47-years-old, and noticed he was bleeding, promoting him to call police, authorities explained.

When officers arrived, SDPD says they noticed the man had been stabbed in the right lower abdomen. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The man, whose identity has not been released, told authorities he did not know what happened. There is no suspect information available at this time.

San Diego Police Mid City Detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information related to the double collision is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.