Man found shot dead in car

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man was killed in a shooting in the Mountain View neighborhood, police said Tuesday.

Dispatchers received reports of the shooting around 11:50 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Newton Avenue and South 45th Street, San Diego Police Lt. Andra Brown said.

Officers responded to the scene and found a 62-year-old man sitting in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his upper body, Brown said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the lieutenant said. The victim’s name was withheld pending family notification.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.

No suspect description was immediately available.