A man was found dead on a dirt trail in Santee on Sunday, Oct. 30, said San Diego Sheriff’s. (Adobe Stock Photo)

SANTEE, Calif. — A man was found dead on a trail in Santee Sunday, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

Just after 2 a.m., deputies received a radio call to assist the Santee Fire Department regarding a medical emergency at the end of Chubb Lane, west of North Magnolia Avenue.

Upon arrival, responding deputies found a 66-year-old man face down on a dirt trail near a homeless encampment.

Paramedics arrived and provided CPR on the man, sheriff’s officials said. Despite life saving measures, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The department said the man appeared to have trauma to his upper torso, but it’s unknown at this time if the trauma played a factor in his death.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office was notified of the death and responded to the scene. The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of family.

According to officials, the man is a known transient in the area.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances of this incident. Anyone with information related to this occurrence is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.