Man found injured near train tracks in assault

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man in his late 50s was hospitalized Sunday after an assault in the East Village neighborhood, police said.

The man was found at 8:35 a.m. Sunday near the train tracks at 16th Street and Commercial Street, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

“The victim sustained injuries to his eye, hand and forearm consistent with being in an altercation of some sort,” Foster said.

He was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Foster said.

There was no suspect description and no witnesses.

