SAN DIEGO — Authorities are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in his Ramona home on Friday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 5 p.m., SDSO received a call reporting a deceased person in a home on the 400 block of 16th Street, Lt. Joseph Jarjura said in a release. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies spoke to the person who alerted authorities to the body.

Jarjura said the reporting party told deputies that he had found his brother, identified as 26-year-old Eduardo Aguilar Alba, deceased inside his home under suspicious circumstances.

Authorities checked the residence and found Alba unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Alba’s body was taken to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. According to SDSO, the preliminary cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head and the manner was ruled a homicide.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing. At this stage, details about the motive, circumstances and possible suspects remain unclear.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to call the SDSO Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.