SAN DIEGO – A man was found dead Friday on a North County hiking trail, authorities said.

Just after 8 a.m., the man was spotted down on the trail by a woman running about a half-mile from 13421 Highland Valley Road, east of Interstate 15, according to a San Diego police watch commander. Police say the woman didn’t have her phone so she went home to retrieve it before driving back to the trail.

It was then that she realized the man didn’t have a pulse, police said.

Upon arrival, fire crews performed CPR on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Few details about him were immediately shared. He was described as being approximately 40 years old.

The incident is under investigation.