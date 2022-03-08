SAN DIEGO — A man who was found dead on a Little Italy sidewalk in February has been identified, authorities announced Tuesday.

San Diego police have identified the victim as Roger Jauron, 57, who was homeless at the time of his death.

The police communications center received a 911 call on Feb. 8 around 8:51 a.m. that a person was down at 600 West Grape Street, according to Lt. Jud Campbell. When first responders arrived at the location, police said medics found a man on the sidewalk wrapped in a blanket with apparent trauma to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate the incident, which revealed that the victim was physically assaulted during the early hours of the morning on Feb. 8.

Additional investigation showed William Keeton, 52, was identified as the suspect, Campbell said. He was later located at 300 Beach Street on Feb. 10 at 3:25 p.m. and arrested. Keeton, who also was homeless at the time of his arrest, was booked into County Jail on suspicion of murder and a probation violation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.