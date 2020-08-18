Man found dead in Vista jail died by suicide, investigators say

SAN DIEGO – An inmate who deputies say was found in May hanging and unresponsive in his cell at the Vista Detention Center died by suicide and foul play is not suspected, officials said Monday.

Deputies found 33-year-old Joseph Earl Morton in his cell at about 9:45 p.m. on May 17. Morton was booked into custody May 11 on charges of robbery, felony child cruelty, identity theft, resisting arrest and for receiving stolen property, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators said Monday that Morton was alone in his cell at the time of the incident.

No evidence of foul play was discovered, they said.