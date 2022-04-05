FALLBROOK, Calif. – San Diego County sheriff’s homicide detectives Tuesday were investigating the death of man found in a Fallbrook home this week, the agency said.

About 7:45 a.m. Monday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a property in the 4300 block of Rainbow Vista Drive on a medical aid call, according to Lt. Chris Steffen. There, they learned that a man was deceased with signs of trauma to his upper body.

No further details were released about the circumstances of the man’s death. His name is being withheld for “investigative reasons,” Steffen said.

The department’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information that could help investigators was asked to call the agency at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200. Tips also can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.