FALLBROOK, Calif. — A man found dead in a Fallbrook home on Jan. 28 has been identified, medical officials said.

Xavier Villa, 25, was announced as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Officer stated on its website.

The incident occurred at 1307 East Mission Road, per the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

When first responders arrived at the location, they attempted to revive Villa but were unable to, according to authorities. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies discovered illicit drugs and paraphernalia located about the house.

The manner of death is pending investigation.