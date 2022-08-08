LAKESIDE, Calif. – The man who was recently found dead in a pond in Lakeside has been identified, authorities announced Monday.

The 50-year-old man, now identified as Thomas Moreno, was pulled from the body of water near Willow Drive and Moreno Drive around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 1., according to Lt. Chris Steffen with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Officers were originally called to the scene for a welfare check on a person who was spotted in the water.

Officials say that Moreno’s family has been notified of his death.

At the time, authorities called the death “suspicious in nature,” but did clarify that there was no indication of foul play. A cause and manner of death have yet to be determined.

The matter remains under investigation by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to investigators at 858-285-6330. Anyonymous tips can be submitted to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.