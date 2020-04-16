Man found dead in Hillcrest after apparent attack

Investigators work on the street where a 60-year-old man was found dead in Hillcrest Thursday.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 60-year-old man was killed in an apparent assault in the Hillcrest neighborhood and homicide investigators detained two men for questioning in connection with the death, police said Thursday.

Dispatchers received a call around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday from a person who reported an apparent assault victim was down near the intersection of Front and West Washington streets with blood around him, San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Officers responded to the scene and found a 60-year-old man with trauma to his head and torso, Dobbs said.

Medics took the victim to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries, the lieutenant said. The man’s name was withheld pending family notification.

A witness provided patrol officers with a description of two men who were possibly involved in the assault, Dobbs said. Officers later tracked down two men who fit the description and detained them for questioning.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.