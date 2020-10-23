Man found dead in El Cajon home

EL CAJON (CNS) – A man in his 30s was found dead under suspicious circumstances Friday in a home near the Interstate 8-state Route 67 interchange.

The death in the 1100 block of Marline Avenue in El Cajon was reported about 8:45 a.m., according to police.

Patrol officers investigated, determined that the fatality appeared suspicious and called in homicide detectives, Lt. Jason Taub said.

No suspects in the case were in custody as of late afternoon, the lieutenant said.

Police did not immediately disclose the nature of the suspicious circumstances related to the death.