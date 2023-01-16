SAN DIEGO — A man found dead lying in the bushes last week in the Midway District has been identified by the San Diego County Medical’s Examiner Office.

Richard Benjamin Matthias, 55, of Vista, was announced as the deceased, officials said.

The incident occurred last Tuesday evening when a passerby noticed Matthias lying in the bushes next to the Pechanga Sports Arena parking lot in the 3400 block of Sports Arena Boulevard, according to San Diego police. As the passerby went by the same location a second time hours later, they saw the victim was in the same position and attempted to wake the person but got no response.

First responders were then called to the scene, where they pronounced Matthias dead due to postmortem changes.