Man found dead in Barrio Logan alley after apparent fall

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The body of a 45-year-old man was found in an alley in the Barrio Logan neighborhood Thursday morning and investigators believe he died after a fall, police said.

The man was found shortly before 4:15 a.m. in an alley near Newton Avenue and South 27th Street, San Diego police Sgt. Matthew Botkin said.

Investigators believe the man fell down and hit his head while intoxicated, Botkin said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene to take custody of the body for autopsy and identification purposes.