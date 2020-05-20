Man found dead alongside East County freeway

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) – A body was found Wednesday alongside state Route 67 near Parkway Plaza mall.

The unidentified dead man was discovered shortly before 1 p.m. next to the southbound side of the freeway, just north of Interstate 8 in El Cajon, the California Highway Patrol reported. It was unclear if the man was hit by a vehicle or died in some other manner.

The man appeared to have been homeless, according to the CHP.

The county Medical Examiner’s Office was called in to take custody of the body for identification and autopsy purposes.