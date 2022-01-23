Man found dead along road in East County

EAST COUNTY — Authorities were investigating Sunday after a man was found dead along a road in East County, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

At around 7 a.m., hikers came across the man’s body just off the road on Millar Ranch Road near Echo Valley Road in an unincorporated area south of state Route 94 and north of San Miguel Mountain, the San Diego-Union Tribune reported.

A sheriff’s official said the victim had suffered trauma, but did not specify on the injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to determine the cause and manner of the man’s death.



