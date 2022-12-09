OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Authorities are investigating Friday after a man was found dead in Oceanside, police said.

Around 4 p.m., the Oceanside Police Department received reports of a person using graffiti and then shots being fired in the 700 block of San Diego Street.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers found a man dead, according to OPD. The victim sustained multiple gun shot wounds.

Authorities advise the public to avoid the area until further notice, and that there is no active threat to their safety.

Police believe the two incidents are not connected.

If anyone has any information to provide regarding the incident, they are asked to contact the Oceanside Police Department at (760) 435-4900 or dial 9-1-1 for emergency response.

Check back for updates on this developing story.